City celebrating 43 years of staple festival

The Cave City Watermelon Festival is up and running at the city park in town.
The Cave City Watermelon Festival is up and running at the city park in town.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite the heat, hundreds, if not thousands, will be attending an annual festival this weekend.

The Cave City Watermelon Festival is up and running at the city park in town.

This year’s festival features live music, kid games, and much more.

“I love the community. I love how every business participates and supports each other. I love that there are so many things to do, and each year they keep adding and adding,” said festival goer Kate Haling.

Festival organizers say they have worked hard all year to make the festival a success.

“This is something that we do every year as a sense of community. We invite all of our friends. Everyone is welcome. We want everyone to come out and join us,” Festival Committee Member Crystal Crow said.

Crow expects thousands to attend the three-day festival this year.

“We expect a crowd of 20,000, maybe not at the same time, but that’s still really awesome for a small town,” she explained.

The festival is centered around what locals call “the sweetest watermelon in the world.”

“A lot of it has to do with the soil that they kind of like to grow in. A lot of it has to do with how we pick them. Every single one we’ll go through and hand thump.”

For information on events and live entertainment, visit the festival’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

