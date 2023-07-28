City of Wynne addresses “code enforcement violations”

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Wynne is addressing the “code enforcement violations” given to some residents following the March tornado.

In a recent Facebook post, one resident stated they received a handwritten violation saying she had 10 days to correct issues the city cited such as overgrown grass and unsightly or unsanitary conditions.

On July 27, the city posted:

Tornado survivors of Wynne, we just want to reach out if you have received a warning citation about your unkept property. We in no way want to be insensitive to your circumstances.

There were many discussions about the issue, but maybe not enough forethought in the delivery.

The warning citations are a standard book we have had for some time.

In retrospect, we should have developed another method to communicate.

The message behind the warning really is the fact that the properties still have to be kept in a manner to keep weeds down so that the town is not overrun with rodents, snakes, or varmints.

The city has no record of who is in the process of making plans to rebuild on their property or who plans to abandon the property. We were looking at the picture as a whole and did not mean to be offensive.

If you have no access to a weed-eater or means to spray your lot, please reach out to the city so we can see if we can be of assistance.

And again we will reiterate this is just a contact warning made. We are not issuing actual tickets with fines associated in the tornado affected area.

