Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City of Wynne addresses “code enforcement violations”

The City of Wynne is addressing the “code enforcement violations” given to some residents...
The City of Wynne is addressing the “code enforcement violations” given to some residents following the March tornado.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Wynne is addressing the “code enforcement violations” given to some residents following the March tornado.

In a recent Facebook post, one resident stated they received a handwritten violation saying she had 10 days to correct issues the city cited such as overgrown grass and unsightly or unsanitary conditions.

On July 27, the city posted:

Tornado survivors of Wynne, we just want to reach out if you have received a warning citation about your unkept property. We in no way want to be insensitive to your circumstances.

There were many discussions about the issue, but maybe not enough forethought in the delivery.

The warning citations are a standard book we have had for some time.

In retrospect, we should have developed another method to communicate.

The message behind the warning really is the fact that the properties still have to be kept in a manner to keep weeds down so that the town is not overrun with rodents, snakes, or varmints.

The city has no record of who is in the process of making plans to rebuild on their property or who plans to abandon the property. We were looking at the picture as a whole and did not mean to be offensive.

If you have no access to a weed-eater or means to spray your lot, please reach out to the city so we can see if we can be of assistance.

And again we will reiterate this is just a contact warning made. We are not issuing actual tickets with fines associated in the tornado affected area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Hunter, 65, of Fox was last seen on July 22 at her home on McElroy Road.
Sheriff: Missing woman located ‘safe’
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957 and died on July 26, 2023.
Funeral services announced for Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 58-year-old Cecil Hardin on Tuesday, July 25, on...
Marmaduke man accused of rape, incest
A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 in Crittenden...
Police incident shuts down I-555 ramp

Latest News

The Craighead County sports complex is soon coming to Brookland.
Construction begins on Craighead County sports complex
The new bridge will replace a 104-year-old low-water, one-lane bridge that easily floods after...
Citizens ecstatic as bridge project begins to wind down
Country superstar Lorrie Morgan will make her way to Region 8.
Country singer Lorrie Morgan to perform at Fowler Center
The Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition was one of 14 small museums and historic sites to be...
Local museums receive state grants