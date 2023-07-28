Convicted sex offender accused of exploiting child victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a convicted sex offender after they say he sent nude photos to his juvenile victim.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 20-year-old Necohlous E. Vornes of Osceola with computer exploitation of a child and computer child pornography.

According to the affidavit, Paragould investigators learned in April that Vornes had been having contact with his previous sexual assault victim, with whom he had been ordered to have no contact.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who also gave consent for investigators to search their phone.

The court documents stated the phone revealed “the victim had been in contact with Vornes for months and that Vornes had requested and received multiple nude photographs from the juvenile.”

Detective Lieutenant Robert E. Sexton said in the affidavit that “Vornes sent nude photographs and sexually explicit videos to the juvenile and attempted to get the juvenile to meet up with him to have sex.”

On Thursday, July 27, police arrested him and took him to the Greene County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond awaiting his next court appearance.

According to online records, a judge sentenced Vornes to 60 months supervised probation after he entered a negotiated guilty plea on Jan. 30 of sexual indecency with a child. At the time, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to register as a sex offender.

Osceola police arrested him in August of 2022 after they said he held a runaway child at his home and forced the victim to have sex.

In addition to sexual indecency, Vornes was initially charged with false imprisonment, terroristic threatening, and battery. Those charges were later nolle prossed.

On April 7, the prosecuting attorney’s office petitioned to revoke his probation, stating he had “totally disregarded the terms and conditions.”

