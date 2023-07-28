Crash with possible injury slows traffic on Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro has several lanes blocked.

According to the Jonesboro dispatch, the crash happened on Red Wolf Boulevard and Stallings Lane in front of Popeye’s around 1:35 p.m.

Dispatch reported possible injuries but did not provide details on the extent of the injuries.

The southbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as details become available.

