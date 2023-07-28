I-TEAM: Failing grade, parents shares concerns

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - School started this week for the Osceola Seminoles, but some parents are still concerned with the education students are receiving and how they are being treated.

Following an in-depth investigation into who is in the classrooms within the Osceola School District, reporter Imani Williams takes a deeper look at how parents feel.

Parents leave their children at school for around 8 hours a day to learn, but according to an Osceola School District parent, she does not feel like her students are important when they are there.

A parent shared several concerns following the 2022–2023 school year at Carroll Smith Elementary School.

“I think everything started happening after we went through the first 4 weeks of parent-teacher conferences,” said Jane.

We’re calling the parent Jane because she did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation by the school district.

She said there were multiple instances that had her scared for her children’s safety and education.

“Towards the end of the school year, my son got stabbed with a pencil,” she said.

When Jane asked about the alleged situation she said the lack of concern was not acceptable.

“I went to the school to inquire about it,” she said. “And she [Principal at Carroll Smith Elementary School] basically said the pencil wasn’t sharpened, so it was not a big deal.”

Jane has two kids who attended Caroll Smith Elementary during the 2022-2023.

She was told early in the school year that one of her students’ teachers would no longer be working at the school, but the reason behind the change shocked her.

“I was notified by my son’s teacher she was quitting because of conditions at the school and she was dissatisfied with how things were going,” said Jane.

Queen Watson was brought in to replace that teacher. We shared her story in a previous investigation dealing with questions surrounding needed documentation for teachers.

Jane said her child began telling her about incidents happening in his class.

“He started to tell me about a lot of things that a young man in class was doing that I think were questionable,” she said.

“My son had to come home and tell me, Mom, ‘The police came to our school and they searched all of our backpacks’. When I asked him what was going on, he stated that the young man threatened to shoot basically everybody in the class,” she said.

We found a press release on the school district’s website about the weapon incident. Jane said the notification was sent after the incident occurred.

Most of the incidents that happened in the classroom, according to Jane, she found out from her child. Not the teacher, school administration, or district administration.

“The teachers were instructed to not inform us on things that were going on within the school, per, from my understanding, the request of the principal had instructed them to not inform us, to just kind of wait until our children told us about it,” she said.

While her son told her about events happening in the classroom with other students he also shared how teachers were being treated.

“He even came home and expressed how he felt some type of way in how the principal was caring for the teacher, how she was disrespecting her, loud talking her,” Jane said. “He would say she would pull the teacher out in the hallway and we could hear her through the door yelling at her like she was her mother.”

The parent said she spoke up, reaching out to district leaders about the treatment of the teachers and the behavior in her child’s classroom.

“I started voicing my concerns and when I saw nothing was being done I reached out to the superintendent, never got a response back,” she said.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, reporter Imani Williams requested records regarding complaints from parents, students, or teachers in reference to the treatment given at Carroll Smith Elementary School.

According to the school district, “there are no records responsive to this request.”

Jane even considered changing where her children went to school because of the constant issues.

“Even if I have to move out of the town to give my kids a better education because I feel like their safety is compromised at this point,” Jane said.

When previously asked to speak about the alleged mistreatment of teachers by the school principal at Carroll Smith Elementary School, the school district responded with, “The district cannot discuss personnel matters, but the district supports and stands behind all our principals.”

