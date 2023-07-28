Man hospitalized following hit and run

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Investigators say a Blytheville man suffered injuries in an early morning hit and run.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 5:25 a.m. Friday, July 28, on Highway NN five miles west of Holland in Dunklin County.

James R. Bolden, 54, was walking along the road when an unknown vehicle struck him.

An ambulance took Bolden to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville with moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.