Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some girls (and guys) will want to go to this year’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” will perform on the RightFiber Main Stage with Shane Profitt opening for him.

Rodgers received critical acclaim for his debut album, Bet You’re From a Small Town.

Saturday will include acts like Tristan Tritt, Zach Childers, Akeem Kemp, Greasy Tree, JB Strauss, and more on the North Main Miller Coors Stage.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Priscilla Block will perform on the main stage with special guests, The Band TRIPP opening.

According to her biography, Block became the first county music act to break out on TikTok with songs like “Thick Thighs” and “Just About Over You.” Her album, Welcome to the Block Party, was included on The New York Times’ list of “Times’Best Albums of 2022.”

In addition to country music, the festival will host the First National Bank Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship with over $13,000 in prize money.

The grand champion will compete in the American Royal and Jack Daniels World Championship.

The barbecue festival, featuring activities, food, and craft vendors, kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information or a vendor application, visit www.facebook.com/downtownjonesborobbqfest.

