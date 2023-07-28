Energy Alert
Osceola native Jariq Scales enjoying success at Southern Arkansas

Osceola native Jariq Scales enters his junior season at Southern Arkansas. He's a two-time All-GAC running back.
Osceola native Jariq Scales enters his junior season at Southern Arkansas. He's a two-time All-GAC running back.(Source: Mulerider Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KAIT) - Jariq Scales was making plays on Football Friday Night as Osceola won conference titles and reached state finals.

Four years later, the Seminole is writing his name into the Southern Arkansas record book. Scales smashed the Mulerider freshman rushing record with 1,476 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 2021. He tacked on 1,043 yards and 14 scores last season.

“I had to like wait my time, especially with COVID,” Scales said. “I feel like COVID helped me. It gave me a whole year to get into the offense, get bigger, faster, stronger. And then from there, it just went up. Got better every year.” He’s improved in the finer things on offense. “Pass protection, like picking up blitzes,” Scales added. “Everything else comes from natural instincts. Being at receiver then going to running back, so I see the field better.”

You can add cover athlete to Scales’ resume. He’s front an center on the Hooten’s Arkansas Football Muleriders issue.

Scales is a two-time All-GAC running back. He aims to do the same in 2023 in the toughest conference in NCAA Division II. “I’m already in great shape. I can be game ready today,” he added. “So just making sure everybody else knows what’s going on, young guys, freshmen, and transfers that come in. Everybody in the offense, just being in sync.”

Southern Arkansas opens the season Thursday, August 31st vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Jariq Scales Awards & Honors

2021-22 GAC Freshman of the Year

2021-22 Second Team All-GAC

2021-22 GAC All-Academic Team

2021-22 CoSIDA Academic All-Super Region 3 First Team

2022-23 D2CCA Second Team All-Region

2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Football

2022-23 First Team All-GAC

