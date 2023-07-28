Paragould Glen Sain GMC wins Legion State Championship
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Glen Sain GMC won it all on the diamond.
The Region 8 based baseball squad beat Conway 6-4 and 8-6 on Thursday to capture the Arkansas American Legion State Championship. GCT standout and Three Rivers signee Lane England earned MVP honors.
Paragould Glen Sain GMC punches their ticket to the American Legion Mid-South Regional. They’ll compete in Pelham, Alabama starting August 2nd.
