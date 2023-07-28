Energy Alert
Paragould looking into increasing pay for first responders

Police Officers in Paragould are just one group that could see a pay increase soon.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There could be more money on the way for first responders in Paragould in an effort to retain their current staff.

The city is looking into raising the starting salary for police officers and firefighters. This comes right after Jonesboro recently raised their starting salary.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said he wants the first responders to know they are appreciated and that they are doing their best to get them paid.

“We want to make sure our officers here in town realize that these talks have begun,” Agee said. “We realize it is an issue and we are going to do all that we can so that those men and women know we are working for them, and we appreciate the work they do every day for our citizens.”

Agee said there are talks with the city council about looking at the budget and seeing if they can get the starting salary somewhere around $50,000 yearly.

