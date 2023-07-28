Police department to launch app

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - One Poinsett police department is looking to put all the police department resources right at your fingertips.

The Trumann Police Department says they’re in the final prep stages before launching a new app.

With this app, they hope will go a long way to making the community safer.

Trumann Police Chief John Redman said this is a major step forward, allowing people to help the police.

“It’s going to be a one-stop place for everything that the Trumann Police Department is about,” Redman said. “There is going to be a section where you can complement or add a complaint about an officer, or you can check failure to pay warrants and things like that.”

Additionally, there will be a full directory so people can get to know everyone at the department.

The app will have a section for tips, whether when someone is doing something wrong, or you see a stray dog.

“It’s going to have a sectional for animal control where you can submit tips about animals that might be running around the area,” Redman explained.

Redman said there are so many times when people don’t want to say anything because they are scared it will come back to them, but the app will make it anonymous and feel like you are texting.

“A lot of times, they know something that is going on, but they don’t want to be the person who snitches someone out, so they will be able to give that information, especially if it is something that is going to harm the community,” Redman said.

Chief Redman saw other departments around the country doing this and felt like it would excel in Trumann.

“It is in the works right now. Hopefully, within the next couple of months, we will have it going,” Redman said.

Once launched, you can download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.