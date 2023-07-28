Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police department to launch app

A look at what the Trumann Police Department App is going to look like.
A look at what the Trumann Police Department App is going to look like.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - One Poinsett police department is looking to put all the police department resources right at your fingertips.

The Trumann Police Department says they’re in the final prep stages before launching a new app.

With this app, they hope will go a long way to making the community safer.

Trumann Police Chief John Redman said this is a major step forward, allowing people to help the police.

“It’s going to be a one-stop place for everything that the Trumann Police Department is about,” Redman said. “There is going to be a section where you can complement or add a complaint about an officer, or you can check failure to pay warrants and things like that.”

Additionally, there will be a full directory so people can get to know everyone at the department.

The app will have a section for tips, whether when someone is doing something wrong, or you see a stray dog.

“It’s going to have a sectional for animal control where you can submit tips about animals that might be running around the area,” Redman explained.

Redman said there are so many times when people don’t want to say anything because they are scared it will come back to them, but the app will make it anonymous and feel like you are texting.

“A lot of times, they know something that is going on, but they don’t want to be the person who snitches someone out, so they will be able to give that information, especially if it is something that is going to harm the community,” Redman said.

Chief Redman saw other departments around the country doing this and felt like it would excel in Trumann.

“It is in the works right now. Hopefully, within the next couple of months, we will have it going,” Redman said.

Once launched, you can download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 in Crittenden...
Police incident shuts down I-555 ramp
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin Wright with two counts of...
Jonesboro man arrested on multiple arson and attempted murder charges
Neighbors on a Jonesboro Street are on edge after tragedy struck over the weekend. According...
Jonesboro woman says neighbor’s dogs attacked her pet
According to court documents, 37-year-old Michael Seth Woodson is charged with one count of...
Man arrested on child sex charges

Latest News

Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - July 28-30
An Arkansas woman was scammed out of nearly $800 while using Facebook Marketplace.
Arkansas woman loses nearly $800 after using Facebook Marketplace to rent a house
K8 Sports Extra: Osceola native Jariq Scales on success at Southern Arkansas
Summit Utilities Arkansas has announced its plan to resume normal collections.
Summit Utilities to resume normal collections