Police: Man arrested after purchasing bike with counterfeit money

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested a man after they say he purchased a bike with counterfeit money.

According to the affidavit, on July 21, Joshua Pullman of Paragould bought a motorized bike and paid the victim $280 of counterfeit money.

The victim said Pullman had left the scene before officers arrived. The officers confiscated the fake currency.

Pullman was charged with forgery and theft of property.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.