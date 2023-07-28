Energy Alert
Police: Man arrested after purchasing bike with counterfeit money

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested a man after they say he purchased a bike with counterfeit money.

According to the affidavit, on July 21, Joshua Pullman of Paragould bought a motorized bike and paid the victim $280 of counterfeit money.

The victim said Pullman had left the scene before officers arrived. The officers confiscated the fake currency.

Pullman was charged with forgery and theft of property.

