State board approves A-State’s vet school proposal

Arkansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is one step closer to reality.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to a Friday news release, the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the university’s outline for the college.

“Today is another milestone for residents of the state of Arkansas and for our significant agricultural industry,” Chancellor Todd Shields said. “We appreciate the approval of the coordinating board and we are looking ahead to becoming the university of choice for those residents who want to become veterinarians. Right now, everyone who dreams of becoming a vet has to leave the state. That’s a hardship to them, and to their families.”

A-State will now forward the ADHE’s approval to the national accrediting agencies associated with veterinary colleges.

To read the full news release, click here.

