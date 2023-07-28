Summit Utilities to resume normal collections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Summit Utilities Arkansas has announced its plan to resume normal collections.

According to a Thursday news release, on July 27, the Arkansas Public Service Commission ordered Summit to continue operations as normal.

Summit stated that beginning Sept. 15, they will be charging late fees and disconnecting those customers who do not pay.

For those with past-due balances, Summit says they can offer up to an 18-month repayment plan.

“At Summit, we want to do everything we can to help our customers who are having trouble paying their bills. We encourage those with outstanding balances to contact our customer service representatives as soon as possible to make payment arrangements, so we do not have to disconnect their service,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer for Summit. “We have hired more than 75 customer service representatives since last year, and they are available to help customers who may have difficulty paying their bills understand the payment options available to them.”

All Arkansas customers needing payment options or reconnection information after being disconnected can call their customer service number at 800-992-7552 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, or visit their website.

