Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh and Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on July 28.

A crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the crash occurred as a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by 34-year-old Zea Hawley of Poplar Bluff, crossed the centerline on E. Business U.S. 60 and struck a 2016 Honda Pilot, then another vehicle, a 2010 Ford F150.

According to the report, Hawley died at the scene. She was not wearing a safety device.

68-year-old George Wright of Dudley, Mo., driver of the Honda Pilot, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Ford F150 was totaled, and the driver, 82-year-old Sherman Thomas of Brosley, Mo., suffered serious injuries. He was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. A passenger in the vehicle, 79-year-old Virginia Thomas, of Brosley, was also injured, and transported to a local hospital in Poplar Bluff.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police: West Memphis man killed during police chase
Multiple agencies respond to crash
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.
Buc-ee’s possibly coming to the Natural State
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

Latest News

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all
The A-State junior stepped in to help the Jonesboro Police Department gift a goal to a teen...
A-State’s Zane Butler helps Jonesboro Police Department, gives teen gift
Multiple agencies respond to crash
A-State men's basketball guard Zane Butler helps Jonesboro Police Dept., gifts teen a goal
Newport alum Grant Black tosses 4 shutout innings for Memphis Thursday (MILB TV)