1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on July 28.

A crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the crash occurred as a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by 34-year-old Zea Hawley of Poplar Bluff, crossed the centerline on E. Business U.S. 60 and struck a 2016 Honda Pilot, then another vehicle, a 2010 Ford F150.

According to the report, Hawley died at the scene. She was not wearing a safety device.

68-year-old George Wright of Dudley, Mo., driver of the Honda Pilot, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Ford F150 was totaled, and the driver, 82-year-old Sherman Thomas of Brosley, Mo., suffered serious injuries. He was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. A passenger in the vehicle, 79-year-old Virginia Thomas, of Brosley, was also injured, and transported to a local hospital in Poplar Bluff.

