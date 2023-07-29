Buc-ee’s possibly coming to the Natural State

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.

During an advertising commission in Benton, members shared that the group that owns Buc-ee’s had bid on land for a possible new location.

The company’s bid hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the travel center, but the mere possibility has caused excitement among people.

“Oh awesome, I perk up, I get excited, I love buc-ee’s. I will fight the crowd. I mean, it’s not bad once you get in there,” said Robyn Parker, a long-time Buc-ee’s customer.

If built, the city said it would attract 5 million visitors a year, 60% being from out of state.

