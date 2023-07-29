Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Buc-ee’s possibly coming to the Natural State

The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.
The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.(Buc-ee's website)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.

During an advertising commission in Benton, members shared that the group that owns Buc-ee’s had bid on land for a possible new location.

The company’s bid hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the travel center, but the mere possibility has caused excitement among people.

“Oh awesome, I perk up, I get excited, I love buc-ee’s. I will fight the crowd. I mean, it’s not bad once you get in there,” said Robyn Parker, a long-time Buc-ee’s customer.

If built, the city said it would attract 5 million visitors a year, 60% being from out of state.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 in Crittenden...
Police incident shuts down I-555 ramp
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin Wright with two counts of...
Jonesboro man arrested on multiple arson and attempted murder charges
Neighbors on a Jonesboro Street are on edge after tragedy struck over the weekend. According...
Jonesboro woman says neighbor’s dogs attacked her pet
According to court documents, 37-year-old Michael Seth Woodson is charged with one count of...
Man arrested on child sex charges

Latest News

Violent Crimes Reduction Unit
Police department creates unit to combat crime
Former West Fork Police Officer Chris Cordeiro, 34, was arrested Thursday for negligent...
Former West Fork police officer arrested for negligent homicide
Speed enforcement cameras are now legal in Arkansas Interstate work zones and can begin to be...
Speed enforcement cameras now legal in Arkansas interstate work zones
Osceola native Jariq Scales enjoying success at Southern Arkansas