Family holds community bash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family continues to thank the community for its support, five years after an accident.

Quentin Tate was the victim of a motorcycle accident in 2018. That accident sent him to the hospital for over two months. During that time, the family asked for prayers from the community,

Tate said those prayers from the community helped him in his recovery.

“It kept a smile on my face, it kept me stronger as well and I knew then… they were doing all this, might as well fight all the way through it,” he said.

Now, on the anniversary of his return home, he and his family say thank you to the community that gave their support, whether it was through financial help or through prayers.

“We want to bring everyone back together, to laugh, have a good time, and smile,” he said.

That celebration includes bounce houses and food for the community.

The family said they want to continue to celebrate each year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.