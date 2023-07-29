Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Family holds community bash

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family continues to thank the community for its support, five years after an accident.

Quentin Tate was the victim of a motorcycle accident in 2018. That accident sent him to the hospital for over two months. During that time, the family asked for prayers from the community,

Tate said those prayers from the community helped him in his recovery.

“It kept a smile on my face, it kept me stronger as well and I knew then… they were doing all this, might as well fight all the way through it,” he said.

Now, on the anniversary of his return home, he and his family say thank you to the community that gave their support, whether it was through financial help or through prayers.

“We want to bring everyone back together, to laugh, have a good time, and smile,” he said.

That celebration includes bounce houses and food for the community.

The family said they want to continue to celebrate each year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
Investigators say a Blytheville man suffered injuries in an early morning hit and run.
Man hospitalized following hit and run
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years

Latest News

The festivities in Cave City did not slow down on the third and final day of celebration on...
Watermelon Festival enters final day
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries
Fatal crash generic
Police: West Memphis man killed during police chase
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River