Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship law, blocking it.

According to a Saturday press release, on July 29, a motion to temporarily block certain sections of Act 372 from taking effect was granted by a federal district court in the western district of Arkansas.

The law will go into effect Aug. 1 and will be an attempt to bring back a 2004 Arkansas law, which was declared unconstitutional after a similar challenge by bookstores, librarians, authors, and more in Arkansas.

According to the release, Section 3 of Act 372, which would criminalize librarians and booksellers for providing access to materials considered “harmful to minors,” will be blocked while the case moves forward.

Section 5, which aimed to make libraries establish a process to review materials and give county quorum courts the ability to remove materials that could be protected under the First Amendment, was also blocked.

Holly Dickson, executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said they are committed to maintaining the fight to keep information accessible.

“We commend the court’s decision to stop the enforcement of Sections 3 and 5 of Act 372, which would have jeopardized the essential First Amendment rights of all residents of Arkansas. It’s regrettable that we even have to question whether our constitutional rights are still respected today. The question we had to ask was — do Arkansans still legally have access to reading materials? Luckily, the judicial system has once again defended our highly valued liberties. We are committed to maintaining the fight to safeguard everyone’s right to access information and ideas.”

