Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former West Fork police officer arrested for negligent homicide

Former West Fork Police Officer Chris Cordeiro, 34, was arrested Thursday for negligent...
Former West Fork Police Officer Chris Cordeiro, 34, was arrested Thursday for negligent homicide in connection with the Dec. 29, 2022, in-custody death of Michael Hanna.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - A former officer of the West Fork Police Department was arrested following an investigation of a 2022 traffic stop death.

Christ Cordeiro, 34, was arrested Thursday, July 27 for negligent homicide in connection to the death of Michael Hanna on Dec. 29, 2022, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation into the death at the request of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release also said the West Fork Police Department sent a request to the Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training to revoke Corderio’s certification. This would prevent him from being employed in law enforcement in Arkansas.

Our content-partner KNWA in Fayetteville reported that Cordeiro was conducting a traffic stop on Dec. 29 for someone driving with a suspended license.

Cordeiro opened the vehicle door and asked the victim multiple times to get out of the car, but he refused.

Cordeiro then physically removed the victim from the vehicle. He warned the victim to comply, or he would use his Taser.

The victim was tased multiple times as he continued to not put his hands behind his back. The victim at one point claimed he couldn’t breathe.

Cordeiro called for backup. When the other officers arrived, the victim was face down in a ditch and unresponsive. Cordeiro had the victim’s arms restrained, and his knee was positioned on the victim’s upper back.

When one of the backup officers checked the victim for a pulse, they did not find one.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim. Paramedics later arrived and he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later revealed that the victim’s death was caused by a combination of heart disease, methamphetamine intoxication, along with physical exertion, struggle, and restraint. The medical examiner also said the victim has injuries consistent with the use of a Taser and believes this also contributed to the victim’s death.

Cordeiro was booked into the Washington County jail on Thursday and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

For more on this story, go to KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident has shut down the southbound Interstate 555 ramp onto I-55 in Crittenden...
Police incident shuts down I-555 ramp
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin Wright with two counts of...
Jonesboro man arrested on multiple arson and attempted murder charges
Neighbors on a Jonesboro Street are on edge after tragedy struck over the weekend. According...
Jonesboro woman says neighbor’s dogs attacked her pet
According to court documents, 37-year-old Michael Seth Woodson is charged with one count of...
Man arrested on child sex charges

Latest News

Violent Crimes Reduction Unit
Police department creates unit to combat crime
Speed enforcement cameras are now legal in Arkansas Interstate work zones and can begin to be...
Speed enforcement cameras now legal in Arkansas interstate work zones
Osceola native Jariq Scales enjoying success at Southern Arkansas
NEA teams tune up for 2023 at Westside Team Camp