Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito District and the Department of Health and Hospitals, 36 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe - (12)

The Garden District - Four pools

Near Kansas Lane - Three pools

Near Bernstein Park - Two pools

Near Renwick Street - One pool

Between Ferrand and Hwy. 165 - One pool

Near Oregon Trail Subdivision - One

Between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River - One pool

West Monroe - 12 pools

Between West Monroe High School and First West - Four pools

Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision - One pool

Near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street - One pool

Near Trade Street - One pool

Near Smith Street in Bawcomville - Five pools

Western Ouachita Parish - (Seven)

Near Howard Brown Road - Five pools

Near Mt. Vernon Church Road - Two pools

Sterlington - (Four)

Near Davis Street - Four pools

The mosquito pools were collected July 17-21.

Most areas have been treated and will continue to be treated by the OPMAD.

The OPMD encourages everyone to take protective measures when working outside in the morning and evening. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and use an EPA approved bug repellant.

Apply repellant to any exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes are able to bite through thin clothing.

For more information, contact the OPMD at (318) 323-3535.

