NEA teams tune up for 2023 at Westside Team Camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re four weeks away from Football Friday Night.

Westside wrapped up team camp earlier this week. The Warriors, Brookland, Paragould, Harrisburg, and Manila were among the NEA squads tuning up for the season.

“We like to get some local schools in, and just try to get some reps,” said Westside head coach Bobby Engle. “We got two schools that have brand new coaches, brand new systems. So they’re trying to implement a lot of new stuff with their guys. This kinda allows them to slow it down, and get their guys coached up.”

One of those new coaches is at Harrisburg. Austin Jarrett spent the last 2 seasons at Mountain Home as offensive line coach. The Harding alum is thrilled for the opportunity to turn around the Hornets.

“I had been there and interviewed previously for the offensive coordinator job,” Jarrett said. So I felt like I knew the people, and when I got the call, I was excited. An opportunity to come out here, live my dream as a head coach. These kids really need something to be proud of, something to be excited about. And I think that’s what we’re doing here. I think the kids have had great energy. We’ve had great attendance throughout the summer. So I’m excited to see what these guys are going to do this season.”

The FFN Preseason Tour kicks off on Monday.

