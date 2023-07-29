Police department creates unit to combat crime

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime has dropped in Blytheville compared to recent years as recently reported by the Blytheville Police Department.

The number of officers with the force continues to fluctuate as well, as law enforcement agencies compete for officers.

The Blytheville Police Department had to get creative to use the resources they have and keep residents and visitors safe.

At the beginning of 2023, the department saw a need to add a larger presence of officers around the city. Sgt. Robert Ephlin, a member of the unit, noted that the best deterrent to crime is officers and marked patrol units. This is where the idea started to create a new way to lessen crime in the city.

“Reorganize the unit and look at more on the lines of the violent crime in the city and target more of the violent crime areas in the city,” said Johnathon Frazier, Assistant Chief of the Blytheville Police Department.

After a look at their force and the type of crime they usually deal with, they came up with the VCRU or Violent Crimes Reduction Unit.

The department says the unit will proactively combat crime in the city.

“In doing that we were able to curb that violent crime as it happened. We were quickly on it,” said Ephlin.

Officers in the unit make connections with community members and keep track of what is going on in the city.

“When we do have a violent crime, immediately those officers are going to have some idea who these offenders may be, or they may have some idea about the issues that took us to the place of violence in the first place,” he said.

Officers in this unit work hand-in-hand with the rest of the department to make cases.

“So, generally we meet with some patrol officers from the days before see what they are seeing and see what trends we’ve noticed,” said Sgt. Chirs Dunham, a member of the unit.

Right now the unit only operates during high crime times of the year. Only some of the team works full-time with the unit because of staffing.

Leaders within the department hope they can find a way to keep this unit around longer.

“Most of the unit has been voluntary basis and overtime basis, so we don’t have the manpower to put it together for a full-time unit,” said Frazier.

According to the department, the unit has seized over 58 guns and made nearly 89 felony arrests.

