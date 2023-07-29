Energy Alert
Police: West Memphis man killed during police chase

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man was killed after a dangerous chase with Arkansas State Police.

According to a Saturday news release, 32-year-old Demarcus Clark was killed on July 28, at around 10 p.m. due to a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) by ASP at the 283-mile marker of Interstate 40 East.

Police say Clark was endangering the lives of other motorists by exceeding 120 miles per hour and driving recklessly.

The release says the pursuit started with Marion police earlier in the evening, but they requested assistance from ASP after Clark fled from a traffic stop.

An ASP Sergeant was injured following the TVI after Clark’s vehicle collided with his. He was treated and released from the hospital.

“As ASP Troopers, we take our duty to protect the public seriously,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Last night, our Troopers put into action their oath to always put the lives of innocents ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who made the reckless choice to flee from law enforcement. Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God that our brave Troopers made it home safe to their families.”

