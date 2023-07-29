Watermelon Festival enters final day

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The festivities in Cave City did not slow down on the third and final day of celebration on Saturday.

Members of the community and out-of-town visitors flocked toward the festivities of the final day.

Those included a car show, a watermelon parade, a watermelon feast, as well as music with guests Kourtlyn Sutton, Cory Jackson, and Neal McCoy.

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson was in attendance on the final day and said while the third day was a big day for the festival, it serves as more for some.

“Honestly we always say that this is like a family reunion and if you walk around, you can tell that so I’ve met people from so many different states, but they all have some kind of common reason for coming here,” he said.

The festivities brought out all kinds of visitors for all the events.

Jenny Davis has lived in Cave City since she was a child and has been coming to the festival for years.

“This was just something that I’ve always looked forward to every year even when I can remember when I was a kid. It’s just exciting. It was exciting just to come and see all the people and enjoy the festivities.”

The watermelons made their appearance later in the day, as vendors brought them from their stands on Main Street.

Anderson said he hopes to make the festival bigger each year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.