A-State’s Zane Butler helps Jonesboro Police Department, gives teen gift

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State men’s basketball player helped the Jonesboro Police Department step in and give a teenager the gift of a new basketball goal Saturday.

It all started Friday when JPD responded to a call involving an argument between a 14-year-old and his mother.

“After talking to him for a bit, they found he didn’t have a lot of ways to express his anger,” the Facebook post said. “They learned he liked to play basketball but could not do so because of a broken goal. Ptl. Austin and Ptl. Chambers immediately went over to the goal and fixed it to the best of their ability. Upon completion, they encouraged him to play more and advised him that he may get a scholarship one day with perseverance.”

The department posted an update Saturday morning, with A-State men’s basketball player and Paragould native Zane Butler gifting the teen, Jayden, a new basketball goal.

“Thanks to ASU basketball player Zane Butler and his friend Kyler Morris, Jayden got his new goal installed with the help of two of our own,” the post said. “I will say he had some pretty sweet moves while shooting around with these heroes.”

Butler, a Greene County Tech alum, was added to the men’s basketball roster this offseason, transferring in from SIU-Edwardsville and Navarro Junior College.

