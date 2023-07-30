KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van

Energy Alert
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KLEK 102.5 FM hosted a fundraiser Saturday for a vital piece of equipment.

For 20 years, the radio station used a van to haul audio equipment for various community engagements.

In May, the van was lost in a car crash. The radio station, run by a non-profit is still trying to be active in the community, but it has been challenging.

“It’s been more difficult; we’ve had to borrow people’s trucks and kinda work around thing so we’re hoping we can eventually get the funds so we can get another van,” said LaGanzie Kale, owner and founder of the radio station.

Several businesses including H2Que Barbecue, Big A&K Southern Barbecue and More, Legends BBQ Smokehouse, and RSC Catering LLC joined to bring the food to the fundraiser.

Adrian Everett, owner of Southern Barbecue, said teaming up would be more beneficial for the fundraiser.

“For events like this where we can do community outreach and community support, we just think it’s important to bring everyone together and pull all of our resources together to make it a big fundraising event,” he said.

Despite the heat, people came to pick up their food and support the station’s mission to get a van. The fundraiser on Saturday nearly raised over $2,500 for a new van.

“It really means a lot to me, I just can’t say it enough, I’m just blown away at how much people support us and how giving and supporting this community is,” said Kale.

The station can also accept donations, for more information, visit www.klekfm.org

