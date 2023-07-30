Multiple agencies respond to crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a crash on Highway 351 in Craighead County.

According to law enforcement, the call came in around 10:36 Saturday evening about a crash near county roads 769 and 771 on Highway 351.

A driver was pinned inside the car according to police.

The Brookland Fire Department, Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro Fire Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, and Emerson Ambulance Service are all on the scene assisting with the crash.

A helicopter was requested to the scene but was declined because of weather conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

