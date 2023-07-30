A program without a home finds temporary place

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Southwest Church is lending a hand to First Methodist Church to keep a program running.

On Sunday, First Methodist Church held its final service in the downtown building. The move comes after a judge ruled in June that the group known as “Stay UMC” was the rightful owner of the building.

The group leaving the building of First Methodist Church has found a temporary place to worship at Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center and Cooper Alumni Center.

Just down the road from the downtown building, Adam Brewer, lead minister of Southwest Church wanted to lend a helping hand.

“Everyone is connected to people from First Methodist Church and saw that there were people that hurting people, people who are in need and our first instinct is kind of to say, how can we help?” he said.

Programs from the church, like Breaking Bonds, didn’t have a home. That’s when Southwest Church stepped in.

“For us, we have this common goal and that is to love our community in the name of Jesus, and we know that Breaking Bonds was doing good things for that,” he said.

Brewer said their work was too important to the community and wanted to make sure they could continue to work.

“Breaking Bonds has done a phenomenal job in our community of helping people break those chains of addiction but also preaching Jesus and giving people hope,” he said.

While the Breaking Bonds team makes a temporary home at Southwest Church, Brewer said he hopes they can make a permanent impact on his community.

“They’re gonna come and do the work and they’re gonna come and have worship, so I would love to see people come and be involved in what they’ve got going on,” he said.

Southwest Church said it would lend its space to Breaking Bonds for as long as they need it.

