Skating rink announces last day at current location

Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they've called home for years.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The owners of Twilight Skating Rink announced the last day the rink will be open at its current location.

Currently, the rink is located at 2700 Phillips Drive in Jonesboro. This is where the rink has served the Jonesboro community for over 50 years.

According to Twilight’s Facebook post, the last day it will be open at the Phillips Drive location is November 26, 2023. Customers can book parties up until 3 p.m. before it closes on its last day at 5 p.m.

KAIT previously spoke to the owners when they were notified they had six months to relocate.

The father and son duo, David and Tristan Veteto, created a Go Fund Me fundraising account to help with this sudden change.

The duo is now searching for a new facility to keep the skating rink open, while they work on building their own facility.

