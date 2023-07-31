Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro

Tyler George enters his first season as Jonesboro head football coach.
Tyler George enters his first season as Jonesboro head football coach.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour begins in Jonesboro.

The Golden Hurricane prepare for their 2nd season in the 7A Central. It’s the first under Tyler George, the defensive coordinator was promoted to head coach in June. JHS won 3 games last season.

They look to surge back in the toughest conference in the state. Jonesboro opens the season August 25th vs. West Memphis.

