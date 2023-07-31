2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Valley View

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops in Valley View.

The Blazers were 9-3 in 2022, capturing the 5A East championship. The Blazers return All-State experience on both sides of the ball, including Missouri commit Brian Huff and Ole Miss baseball commit Slade Caldwell.

Sean Cockrell’s squad are aiming for another conference title along with a deep state playoff run.

Valley View opens the season August 25th at Harding Academy.

