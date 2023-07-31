6 new JPD recruits sworn in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department welcomed six new recruits on Monday to its ranks.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler swore in six new officers during a July 31 ceremony.

According to a news release from JPD, Patrol Officers Chris Rogers, TayShay Earley, and Issa (A.J.) Orday are certified officers from other agencies.

Patrol Officers Shane Williams, Del Bagwell, and Keshun Leon will begin the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Academy on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.