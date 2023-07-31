Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

6 new JPD recruits sworn in

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler swore in six new officers during a July 31...
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler swore in six new officers during a July 31 ceremony.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department welcomed six new recruits on Monday to its ranks.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler swore in six new officers during a July 31 ceremony.

According to a news release from JPD, Patrol Officers Chris Rogers, TayShay Earley, and Issa (A.J.) Orday are certified officers from other agencies.

Patrol Officers Shane Williams, Del Bagwell, and Keshun Leon will begin the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Academy on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

Latest News

A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children's Hospital Jonesboro Clinic on Sunday.
Fundraiser hosted for children in need
Dalton Mack is a veteran who is walking across the country to raise awareness for men’s mental...
Veteran walking cross country for men’s mental health
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van