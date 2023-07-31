Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Apply for Mo. Dept. of Conservation managed deer hunts through July 31

If you're a deer hunter and want to take part in one of Missouri's managed hunts, the deadline to apply is quickly approaching
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Deer hunters have until July 31 to apply online for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state.

The application process started on July 1.

The managed hunts are from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges and other public areas.

This includes the managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau.

Previous stories
Cape Girardeau deer hunt expansion
4 deer harvested in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt, as of 11/21
Cape City Council decides on changes to urban deer hunt

The hunts include archery, muzzleloading and modern firearms.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available August 15 through January 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

Latest News

July 31: What you need to know
K8 looks at the cost of back to school shopping.
What it costs to send your child to school
A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children's Hospital Jonesboro Clinic on Sunday.
Fundraiser hosted for children in need
Dalton Mack is a veteran who is walking across the country to raise awareness for men’s mental...
Missouri Man walking cross county for mental health
Southern Miss F Denijay Harris commits to Arkansas