Arkansas gas prices jump 20 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists saw a significant jump at the pump in the last week, and one analyst predicts they could go even higher.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the state’s average gasoline prices rose 19.9 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.39.

That’s 31.3 cents more than a month ago and just 35.7 cents lower than last year.

The national average rose 16.5 cents per gallon to $3.72. National diesel prices rose 15.5 cents last week to $3.99/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the increase to heat-related refinery outages, causing gasoline inventories to slide to their lowest July levels since 2015.

“In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia,” he said.

Although gas and diesel prices rose at their fastest pace in more than a year, he says they should start to slow.

“However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023,” De Haan said. “Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet.”

