Despite heat, weekend festival sees “record crowd”

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite the hot and humid weather Northeast Arkansas experienced over the weekend, a popular festival is reporting a record crowd.

The Cave City Watermelon Festival took place July 27-29 in Cave City.

The festival featured watermelon sampling, live entertainment, and more.

Event organizers say thousands flocked to the area to make it a record year for attendance.

“People just came to the park in record numbers. This was absolutely a record-breaking year. I would say easily a record-breaking year. I would say easily on Friday night and Saturday night, we had up to 15,000 people in the park,” Festival Committee Chairwoman Julie Johnson said.

Johnson added the festival wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community.

“They’ve always said it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a Cave City to have the Cave City Watermelon Festival. Cave City has the greatest people in the world, and I think that was evident this weekend,” Johnson added.

Despite a strong thunderstorm ending Saturday evening’s concert early, Johnson said the festival went off without a hitch.

