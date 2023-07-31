Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Drake cancels Memphis show

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drake has canceled his upcoming Memphis performance, according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the show are no longer available, and the website reads that the organizer has canceled the event.

Refunds will be made available for those who purchased a ticket.

The rapper previously postponed his Memphis performance, but still made a trip to the Bluff City to receive a key to Shelby County and record a music video with Young Thug at Railgarten.

Drake nor FedExForum has commented on the cancellation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

Latest News

Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - July 28-30
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage July 28-30
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for July 28-30
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
The inaugural Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle Concert, featuring Rosanne Cash and Rodney...
Midday Interview: Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle Concert