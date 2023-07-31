Drake cancels Memphis show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drake has canceled his upcoming Memphis performance, according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the show are no longer available, and the website reads that the organizer has canceled the event.

Refunds will be made available for those who purchased a ticket.

The rapper previously postponed his Memphis performance, but still made a trip to the Bluff City to receive a key to Shelby County and record a music video with Young Thug at Railgarten.

Drake nor FedExForum has commented on the cancellation.

