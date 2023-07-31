Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Family offers $10,000 reward for information regarding 2020 homicide case

A Butler County family hopes a new reward helps investigators solve the murder of a 29-year-old mother.
By Madison Steward
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Butler County, Mo. (KFVS) - A Butler County family hopes a new reward helps investigators solve the murder of a 29-year-old mother.

The family of Jessica Holland is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with her death in 2020.

The mother of three was found dead in September that year.

Authorities received a call about an unresponsive woman on County Road 612, between Poplar Bluff and Broseley. Investigators said Holland had been shot.

Three years later, authorities and Holland’s family are still searching for answers.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said he’s optimistic that justice will be served.

“We do have leads, we do have suspects, we have a lot of evidence, information gathered,” he said. “We activated our major case squad whenever this happened. This is a case that’s, it’s just right next to being solved. It’s kind of situation, as they say, it’s on the 5-yard line and we just need to get it to the goal line.”

Sheriff Dobbs said investigators are also using DNA evidence to help find answers.

“I think there are people out there with information who might have saw something, might have heard something of some value,” he continued. “We are looking for tangible information. We have explored avenues with regard to biological evidence, things like that DNA evidence.”

If you have information about the case, call the Butler county Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 28, a Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Police arrest man on rape allegations
July 31: What you need to know
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.
Man killed in weekend collision
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
‘Logistically impossible’: Drake cancels Memphis show

Latest News

Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree...
Woman accused of punching nurse in throat
Emergency personnel in Jackson County discuss the importance of dispatchers amid a nationwide...
Jackson County discusses dispatcher shortage
The Forrest City Fire Department received its rating from the Insurance Service Office.
Forrest City Fire Department receives ISO rating
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
Police arrested a man after they said he fled on foot during a traffic stop.
Police: Man arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop