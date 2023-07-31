Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fundraiser hosted for children in need

A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children's Hospital Jonesboro Clinic on Sunday.
A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children's Hospital Jonesboro Clinic on Sunday.(Kait)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Jonesboro Clinic Sunday.

“River of Hope” was founded by Rohni Bonds. She was inspired by her son, River, who was born with a heart blockage.

“That’s the scariest thing to happen to me in my life,” she said.

Her son is now a 21-year-old, but Bonds never forgot what she went through in those first days.

“The time that it takes off work and the emotional strain on families to go to Little Rock, it hit me and I wanted to do something to give back,” Bonds said.

The fundraiser also wants to make people in Jonesboro aware of the options available.

“A lot of people still don’t know that we have this clinic,” she said.

This was the fundraiser’s tenth year at the Elk’s Lodge, this year featured a pool party.

Bonds expressed how their main goal is to focus on the babies...” that’s what this is all about“.

People were able to donate food and money toward the clinic. Leah Hillyer is a development officer with the Arkansas Children’s Foundation and she said the Jonesboro office is integral for parents in Northeast Arkansas.

“This clinic has allowed us to provide access to Northeast Arkansas and allow a lot of our patients to no longer have to travel two hours to Little Rock to just go see a doctor ten to twenty minutes for a check-up,” she said.

People can make donations by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
Fatal crash generic
Police: West Memphis man killed during police chase
The iconic travel stop, Buc-ee’s, may be coming to Arkansas.
Buc-ee’s possibly coming to the Natural State
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

Latest News

Dalton Mack is a veteran who is walking across the country to raise awareness for men’s mental...
Missouri Man walking cross county for mental health
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
The festivities in Cave City did not slow down on the third and final day of celebration on...
Watermelon Festival enters final day