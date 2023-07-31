Fundraiser hosted for children in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Jonesboro Clinic Sunday.

“River of Hope” was founded by Rohni Bonds. She was inspired by her son, River, who was born with a heart blockage.

“That’s the scariest thing to happen to me in my life,” she said.

Her son is now a 21-year-old, but Bonds never forgot what she went through in those first days.

“The time that it takes off work and the emotional strain on families to go to Little Rock, it hit me and I wanted to do something to give back,” Bonds said.

The fundraiser also wants to make people in Jonesboro aware of the options available.

“A lot of people still don’t know that we have this clinic,” she said.

This was the fundraiser’s tenth year at the Elk’s Lodge, this year featured a pool party.

Bonds expressed how their main goal is to focus on the babies...” that’s what this is all about“.

People were able to donate food and money toward the clinic. Leah Hillyer is a development officer with the Arkansas Children’s Foundation and she said the Jonesboro office is integral for parents in Northeast Arkansas.

“This clinic has allowed us to provide access to Northeast Arkansas and allow a lot of our patients to no longer have to travel two hours to Little Rock to just go see a doctor ten to twenty minutes for a check-up,” she said.

People can make donations by clicking here.

