Jonesboro city council to hold special meeting over police pay
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Public Safety Council Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss raising the pay of Jonesboro police officers.
According to an agenda for the meeting, the committee will vote on a proposal by Mayor Harold Copenhaver and would include a raise for all certified officers, in addition to raising the starting pay for newly hired officers.
Under the proposal, a newly hired officer would start out at $50,000 a year while going through the police academy and would increase to a starting wage of $52,000 a year after completing the academy.
The proposal also includes a step increase in pay for every year of service an officer has with Jonesboro Police up to a maximum salary of $68,613 in the 15th year of service.
|Officer
|Sergeant
|Lieutenant
|Captain
|Assistant Chief
|Chief
|New Recruit
|50,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|52,000
|65,000
|75,000
|85,000
|-
|-
|2
|53,040
|66,300
|76,500
|86,700
|-
|-
|3
|54,101
|67,626
|78,030
|88,434
|-
|-
|4
|55,183
|68,979
|79,591
|90,203
|-
|-
|5
|56,286
|70,358
|81,182
|92,007
|-
|-
|6
|57,412
|71,765
|82,806
|93,847
|-
|-
|7
|58,560
|73,201
|84,462
|95,724
|-
|-
|8
|59,732
|74,665
|86,151
|97,638
|105,000
|125,000
|9
|60,926
|76,158
|87,874
|99,591
|10
|62,145
|77,681
|89,632
|101,583
|11
|63,388
|79,235
|91,425
|12
|64,655
|80,819
|93,253
|13
|65,949
|14
|67,268
|15
|68,613
The current starting salary for a Jonesboro police officer is $43,260 a year.
In an email sent to the department Friday, Chief Rick Elliott told officers the mayor’s proposal would also include incentive pay, up to $3,000 a year per officer starting in 2024. The chief said some of the incentives being considered include education, second language, crisis intervention training and residency.
All ranks would also receive a pay increase under the plan, with many officers seeing an increase of $9,000 to $11,000 per year, if the mayor’s proposal is approved.
|Uniform Job Titles
|Min Salary
|Mid Salary
|Max Salary
|Pay Grade
|New Recruit
|-
|-
|$50,000
|NR
|Police Officer
|$52,000
|$59,732
|$68,613
|P1
|Police Sergeant
|$65,000
|$71,765
|$80,819
|P2
|Police Lieutenant
|$75,000
|$82,806
|$93,253
|P3
|Police Captain
|$85,000
|$92,007
|$101,583
|P4
|Police Assistant Chief
|105,000
|P5
|Police Chief
|$125,000
|P6
According to the resolution being presented by Copenhaver to the committee, the 2023 city budget would have to be amended by $770,000 for police salaries, plus benefits to support the increases. The budget changes are set to take effect September 1, according to the resolution.
Copenhaver made the initial proposal to raise pay for Jonesboro police officers earlier in July after several other departments statewide raised pay, putting Jonesboro below many competing cities.
In his email to the department, Elliott said if the resolution passes the committee unanimously on Tuesday, the chairman will ask that the resolution immediately be placed on the city council agenda the same day for approval. If that happens, and the resolution is approved by council, Elliott said the changes will take effect on the next pay period.
If the proposal is approved, the changes would eliminate a cost of living pay raise for police officers at the start of 2024. Any raises or cost of living adjustments after January 2024 would be applicable to the newly approved plan, Elliott said in his email to the department.
The meeting will take place Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Hall/Municipal Center.
