Jonesboro city council to hold special meeting over police pay

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Public Safety Council Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss raising the pay of Jonesboro police officers.

According to an agenda for the meeting, the committee will vote on a proposal by Mayor Harold Copenhaver and would include a raise for all certified officers, in addition to raising the starting pay for newly hired officers.

Under the proposal, a newly hired officer would start out at $50,000 a year while going through the police academy and would increase to a starting wage of $52,000 a year after completing the academy.

The proposal also includes a step increase in pay for every year of service an officer has with Jonesboro Police up to a maximum salary of $68,613 in the 15th year of service.

Officer Sergeant Lieutenant Captain Assistant Chief Chief New Recruit 50,000 - - - - - 1 52,000 65,000 75,000 85,000 - - 2 53,040 66,300 76,500 86,700 - - 3 54,101 67,626 78,030 88,434 - - 4 55,183 68,979 79,591 90,203 - - 5 56,286 70,358 81,182 92,007 - - 6 57,412 71,765 82,806 93,847 - - 7 58,560 73,201 84,462 95,724 - - 8 59,732 74,665 86,151 97,638 105,000 125,000 9 60,926 76,158 87,874 99,591 10 62,145 77,681 89,632 101,583 11 63,388 79,235 91,425 12 64,655 80,819 93,253 13 65,949 14 67,268 15 68,613

The current starting salary for a Jonesboro police officer is $43,260 a year.

In an email sent to the department Friday, Chief Rick Elliott told officers the mayor’s proposal would also include incentive pay, up to $3,000 a year per officer starting in 2024. The chief said some of the incentives being considered include education, second language, crisis intervention training and residency.

All ranks would also receive a pay increase under the plan, with many officers seeing an increase of $9,000 to $11,000 per year, if the mayor’s proposal is approved.

Uniform Job Titles Min Salary Mid Salary Max Salary Pay Grade New Recruit - - $50,000 NR Police Officer $52,000 $59,732 $68,613 P1 Police Sergeant $65,000 $71,765 $80,819 P2 Police Lieutenant $75,000 $82,806 $93,253 P3 Police Captain $85,000 $92,007 $101,583 P4 Police Assistant Chief 105,000 P5 Police Chief $125,000 P6

According to the resolution being presented by Copenhaver to the committee, the 2023 city budget would have to be amended by $770,000 for police salaries, plus benefits to support the increases. The budget changes are set to take effect September 1, according to the resolution.

Copenhaver made the initial proposal to raise pay for Jonesboro police officers earlier in July after several other departments statewide raised pay, putting Jonesboro below many competing cities.

In his email to the department, Elliott said if the resolution passes the committee unanimously on Tuesday, the chairman will ask that the resolution immediately be placed on the city council agenda the same day for approval. If that happens, and the resolution is approved by council, Elliott said the changes will take effect on the next pay period.

If the proposal is approved, the changes would eliminate a cost of living pay raise for police officers at the start of 2024. Any raises or cost of living adjustments after January 2024 would be applicable to the newly approved plan, Elliott said in his email to the department.

The meeting will take place Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Hall/Municipal Center.

