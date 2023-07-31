Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro city council to hold special meeting over police pay

The Jonesboro city council will be holding a meeting to discuss the revisions of police pay.
The Jonesboro city council will be holding a meeting to discuss the revisions of police pay.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Public Safety Council Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss raising the pay of Jonesboro police officers.

According to an agenda for the meeting, the committee will vote on a proposal by Mayor Harold Copenhaver and would include a raise for all certified officers, in addition to raising the starting pay for newly hired officers.

Under the proposal, a newly hired officer would start out at $50,000 a year while going through the police academy and would increase to a starting wage of $52,000 a year after completing the academy.

The proposal also includes a step increase in pay for every year of service an officer has with Jonesboro Police up to a maximum salary of $68,613 in the 15th year of service.

OfficerSergeantLieutenantCaptainAssistant ChiefChief
New Recruit50,000-----
152,00065,00075,00085,000--
253,04066,30076,50086,700--
354,10167,62678,03088,434--
455,18368,97979,59190,203--
556,28670,35881,18292,007--
657,41271,76582,80693,847--
758,56073,20184,46295,724--
859,73274,66586,15197,638105,000125,000
960,92676,15887,87499,591
1062,14577,68189,632101,583
1163,38879,23591,425
1264,65580,81993,253
1365,949
1467,268
1568,613

The current starting salary for a Jonesboro police officer is $43,260 a year.

In an email sent to the department Friday, Chief Rick Elliott told officers the mayor’s proposal would also include incentive pay, up to $3,000 a year per officer starting in 2024. The chief said some of the incentives being considered include education, second language, crisis intervention training and residency.

All ranks would also receive a pay increase under the plan, with many officers seeing an increase of $9,000 to $11,000 per year, if the mayor’s proposal is approved.

Uniform Job TitlesMin SalaryMid SalaryMax SalaryPay Grade
New Recruit--$50,000NR
Police Officer$52,000$59,732$68,613P1
Police Sergeant$65,000$71,765$80,819P2
Police Lieutenant$75,000$82,806$93,253P3
Police Captain$85,000$92,007$101,583P4
Police Assistant Chief105,000P5
Police Chief$125,000P6

According to the resolution being presented by Copenhaver to the committee, the 2023 city budget would have to be amended by $770,000 for police salaries, plus benefits to support the increases. The budget changes are set to take effect September 1, according to the resolution.

Copenhaver made the initial proposal to raise pay for Jonesboro police officers earlier in July after several other departments statewide raised pay, putting Jonesboro below many competing cities.

In his email to the department, Elliott said if the resolution passes the committee unanimously on Tuesday, the chairman will ask that the resolution immediately be placed on the city council agenda the same day for approval. If that happens, and the resolution is approved by council, Elliott said the changes will take effect on the next pay period.

If the proposal is approved, the changes would eliminate a cost of living pay raise for police officers at the start of 2024. Any raises or cost of living adjustments after January 2024 would be applicable to the newly approved plan, Elliott said in his email to the department.

The meeting will take place Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Hall/Municipal Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
July 31: What you need to know

Latest News

The festival featured watermelon sampling, live entertainment, and more.
Weekend festival sees “record crowd” despite heat
ArDOT said the device can use radar to detect speed, then send information to an officer...
Mixed public reaction after ArDOT announces new speed enforcement devices
The rate of motorcycle deaths is increasing across the United States, especially in Arkansas.
Motorcycle death rate increases in Arkansas
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act...
PACT Act Town Hall set for August in Pocahontas, Arkansas