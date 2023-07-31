July 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A complex of storms moved through western Region 8 overnight, bringing some rain and wind along and west of Highway 167.

We should dry out today and warm into the low-90s as the sun returns later this morning.

I cannot rule out a few thunderstorms in the heat of the afternoon due to the boundaries left behind by last night’s complex of storms.

With us being in northwest flow for the next few days, rain chances are a bit elevated.

We could see a few showers and storms tomorrow morning.

The ridge of high pressure builds back east by the middle and end of the week, bringing lower rain chances and higher temperatures.

More rain is possible by the weekend.

News Headlines

A frightening scene for a teen who now faces a felony after rushing her mother to the hospital with her hazard lights on, she tells her story.

Tomorrow is the start of a new month and the beginning of several new laws in Arkansas; we’ll break a few of them down.

A federal judge puts a controversial library law on hold details on his ruling.

