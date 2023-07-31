Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

Latest News

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park