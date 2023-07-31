Man killed in weekend collision

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:31 p.m. July 29 on Highway 13 near the Highway 36 intersection.

Joseph Moberley, 55, was northbound when his 2002 Nissan Xterra crossed the centerline and hit the left rear of a southbound 2010 Mazda 3, the preliminary fatal crash report stated.

ASP said Moberley’s SUV then left the road and rolled onto its side before striking a tree.

Moberley died of his injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, 27-year-old Kayleah Jones of Searcy, was taken to Unity Hospital with unspecified injuries.

