Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man killed in weekend collision

A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.
A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:31 p.m. July 29 on Highway 13 near the Highway 36 intersection.

Joseph Moberley, 55, was northbound when his 2002 Nissan Xterra crossed the centerline and hit the left rear of a southbound 2010 Mazda 3, the preliminary fatal crash report stated.

ASP said Moberley’s SUV then left the road and rolled onto its side before striking a tree.

Moberley died of his injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, 27-year-old Kayleah Jones of Searcy, was taken to Unity Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

Latest News

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler swore in six new officers during a July 31...
6 new JPD recruits sworn in
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
More than 80 private and parochial schools in Arkansas have so far applied to participate in...
More than 80 private, parochial schools apply to participate in Arkansas’ new voucher program
On July 30, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Lensa...
Woman accused of battering child with charging cable