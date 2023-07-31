McKenzie Pierce named new Fort Smith Northside head basketball coach

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - A mainstay on the Fast Break Friday Night sidelines is going from Northeast Arkansas to Northwest Arkansas.

McKenzie Pierce stepped down as Blytheville head boys basketball coach over the weekend. He was hired Monday as the new head coach at Fort Smith Northside. Pierce guided the Chickasaws to the 4A State Finals in 2022 and 2023. Blytheville won several conference championships during his tenure along with NEA Tournament crowns in 2019 and 2020.

We’re going to win a lot of games & have a lot of fun! I can’t wait to get to work, meet the team & get entrenched with the Fort Smith community! #GrizzlyNation https://t.co/GrPibgyhLy pic.twitter.com/V9tEMzGKqE — McKenzie Pierce (@MckP_NHS) July 31, 2023

Pierce jumps from 4A to 6A, the Grizzlies have produced NBA stars Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe. Northside is no stranger to state championships, winning it all in 2007, 2017, and 2019.

