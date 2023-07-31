Energy Alert
McKenzie Pierce named new Fort Smith Northside head basketball coach

Former Blytheville head basketball coach McKenzie Pierce was hired at Fort Smith Northside.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - A mainstay on the Fast Break Friday Night sidelines is going from Northeast Arkansas to Northwest Arkansas.

McKenzie Pierce stepped down as Blytheville head boys basketball coach over the weekend. He was hired Monday as the new head coach at Fort Smith Northside. Pierce guided the Chickasaws to the 4A State Finals in 2022 and 2023. Blytheville won several conference championships during his tenure along with NEA Tournament crowns in 2019 and 2020.

Pierce jumps from 4A to 6A, the Grizzlies have produced NBA stars Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe. Northside is no stranger to state championships, winning it all in 2007, 2017, and 2019.

