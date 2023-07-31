Missouri Man walking cross county for mental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dalton Mack is a veteran who is walking across the country to raise awareness for men’s mental health.

The Campbell, Missouri native served seven years in the Marine Corps Infantry. When he got back home, he saw how the lack of mental health resources was affecting other veterans.

“A lot of guys get out and end up making some rough choices. It’s hard to adjust because they go from being told ‘nobody cares’ to trying to be a normal person again,” he said.

Mack added that he knows a few who have died by suicide and said many of his friends who served in the military also know of others who have died by suicide.

The website “Stop Soldier Suicide” states suicide is the second leading cause of death in veterans under the age of 45.

“I wanted to do something crazy enough to get attention to the cause,” Mack said on his decision to walk to raise awareness.

He wears an orange shirt on his journey. The front says, “Coast 2 Coast 4 Men’s Mental Health”. The back of the shirt says, “60 men commit suicide per hour. 76 percent of all suicides are men. I walk for all men. #callyourbros”.

He started walking from Oceanside, California on April 23. He carries a stroller with him, with snacks, water, a tent, and a sleeping bag. Since starting this journey, Mack did not expect to go through three strollers.

He explained how he was not expecting so many people to open up to him throughout his walk across the country.

Mack said some are still staying in touch with him, and others pour their heart out to him when they see what he’s walking for.

“I didn’t expect people to come up and be so personal, I kind of expected people to say, ‘that’s cool’ or just surface-level conversations,” he said. “I stopped at a gas station where I thought I was going to grab a quick drink and ended up there for two hours talking to the same person.”

Mack is traveling to Oklahoma to resume his walk, and he plans on visiting Little Rock during his journey. He said he’s not sure where his path will go after that, but the destination will be Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Throughout that journey, Mack wants to continue to spread his message.

“I want men to realize that you don’t have to carry the whole world on your shoulders. You should be able to reach out to somebody and if you can’t, you can find me on social media and reach out to me. If nobody else is willing to talk or you don’t think anyone else cares, I will absolutely talk to you.”

