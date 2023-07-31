Monette considers sales tax to update buildings around town

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Monette is hoping a new sales tax will help with its growth.

The revenues from this potential tax would go towards three things: a new fire station, a new community center, and three improvements to lighting fixtures at local parks.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said this is something he thinks they have to do to keep up with the increasing population.

“As Monette continues to grow and we add new equipment we do not have the adequate place to house them,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said this is true for the fire station, but not everyone agrees. Charles Faulkner does not see why a new fire station is needed.

“They have a good fire station here, it’s probably around 15 to 20 years old I guess but it is still a good fire station,” Faulkner said.

When it comes to a new community center, locals like Dana Bridges feel like it is a good idea. She said kids around town have nothing to do.

“I’ve got a grandson that is seven and he needs something to do besides running around the house playing with his iPad,” Bridges said.

Mayor Blankenship said he knows over a long period of time this could add up, but he wanted people to know how important this is.

It’s a lot of money but we think over a 30-year span, that is the max that we can do this, this would not put a burden on our citizens, but at the same time they can get the benefit of what some of their tax money does,” Blankenship said.

This will all be up for a vote in November. Citizens can say yes to all three projects, no to all three, or pick and choose which ones they would want to have the tax for.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.