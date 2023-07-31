Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

More than 80 private, parochial schools apply to participate in Arkansas’ new voucher program

More than 80 private and parochial schools in Arkansas have so far applied to participate in...
More than 80 private and parochial schools in Arkansas have so far applied to participate in the state’s new school voucher program that allows eligible students to use taxpayer funds to help pay tuition.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 80 private and parochial schools in Arkansas have so far applied to participate in the state’s new school voucher program that allows eligible students to use taxpayer funds to help pay tuition, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The newspaper said that dozens of schools and more than 4,900 students have so far applied to participate in the program.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March signed an education bill that included the creation of the new school voucher program. Over three years, it will phase in an “education freedom account” to pay for private- and home-schooling costs equal to 90% of the state’s per-student funding for public schools, which is currently $7,413.

The legislation came as part of a renewed push for such voucher programs following the COVID-19 pandemic and fights over school curriculum.

The newspaper reports that eligibility this year is limited to those who either will be entering kindergarten, attended a state F-graded school last year, have a disability, are children of active military personnel or have experienced homelessness or foster care. The student eligibility criteria will expand over the next two years.

The newspaper reported that more than 4,900 students had opened applications for the vouchers of $6,672 to be used this school year. The student number includes approved applications, those in review, and those in the draft process, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education spokesperson Kimberly Mundell said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries

Latest News

On July 30, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Lensa...
Woman accused of battering child with charging cable
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Arkansas motorists saw a significant jump at the pump in the last week, and one analyst...
Arkansas gas prices jump 20 cents
Verlean Washington
Off-duty MPD officer charged with DUI, reckless driving after crashing into car