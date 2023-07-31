Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Motorcycle death rate increases in Arkansas

The rate of motorcycle deaths is increasing across the United States, especially in Arkansas.
The rate of motorcycle deaths is increasing across the United States, especially in Arkansas.(KWCH)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The rate of motorcycle deaths is increasing across the United States, especially in Arkansas.

According to QuoteWizard.com, there were 5,579 motorcycle deaths in 2020 in the United States, the highest number ever recorded.

The fatalities are up 11% since 2019 and 20% since 2010, and the use of helmets declined from 71% to 68%.

The states with the most motorcycle fatalities are Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.

According to a recent article, the three main factors leading to motorcycle deaths are alcohol, climate, and helmet use.

In Arkansas alone, 21% of fatalities have increased since 2019, and 11 people die for every 10,000 motorcycles.

For more information on this, you can visit QuoteWizard.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
July 31: What you need to know

Latest News

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act...
PACT Act Town Hall set for August in Pocahontas, Arkansas
The NEA Baptist Hospital is now accepting drop-in nurse interviews.
NEA Baptist hosting drop-in nursing interviews
FFN Extra: Tyler George previews 2023 Jonesboro Golden Hurricane
FFN Extra: Sean Cockrell previews 2023 Valley View Blazers