Motorcycle death rate increases in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The rate of motorcycle deaths is increasing across the United States, especially in Arkansas.

According to QuoteWizard.com, there were 5,579 motorcycle deaths in 2020 in the United States, the highest number ever recorded.

The fatalities are up 11% since 2019 and 20% since 2010, and the use of helmets declined from 71% to 68%.

The states with the most motorcycle fatalities are Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.

According to a recent article, the three main factors leading to motorcycle deaths are alcohol, climate, and helmet use.

In Arkansas alone, 21% of fatalities have increased since 2019, and 11 people die for every 10,000 motorcycles.

For more information on this, you can visit QuoteWizard.com

