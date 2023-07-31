NEA Baptist hosting drop-in nursing interviews
JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - NEA Baptist will host a hiring event for Registered Nurses on Aug. 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the main campus in Conference Center Room 1.
NEA Baptist currently has openings in various hospital departments including, Medical/Surgical, Cardiac Step Down, Oncology, Inpatient Rehab, Float Pool, ICU, and ER. Same-day job offers are possible.
The hospital says this is an excellent opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with a nurse recruiter about current opportunities within the hospital.
The event is open to new nurses as well as seasoned nurse leaders.
NEA Baptist offers highly competitive pay and benefits, a culture of teamwork and mentorship, and opportunities for growth and advancement.
For more information, contact Tammy Meeks at 870-926-8582.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.