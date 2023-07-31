Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New ordinance allows for livestock under certain circumstances in Monette

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - For years, people in Monette were unable to own any livestock on their property if they lived within city limits, but that has now changed.

In a new ordinance, the city will allow people to have up to 12 chickens, a cow, a goat, and other animals on their property.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said there are some rules that come with the change.

“We have made it to where you have to have at least three acres of property, so in other words, your neighbors, if you have one on each side 15 feet away, that is not going to be allowed,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said the change comes after many people asked to have their own chicken to try and make money selling the eggs.

He asked everyone interested in getting livestock to contact city hall first.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
July 31: What you need to know

Latest News

Police say a car was vandalized in Jonesboro over the weekend.
Vehicle vandalized in Jonesboro over the weekend
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Valley View
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
‘Logistically impossible’: Drake cancels Memphis show