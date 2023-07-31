New ordinance allows for livestock under certain circumstances in Monette

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - For years, people in Monette were unable to own any livestock on their property if they lived within city limits, but that has now changed.

In a new ordinance, the city will allow people to have up to 12 chickens, a cow, a goat, and other animals on their property.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said there are some rules that come with the change.

“We have made it to where you have to have at least three acres of property, so in other words, your neighbors, if you have one on each side 15 feet away, that is not going to be allowed,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said the change comes after many people asked to have their own chicken to try and make money selling the eggs.

He asked everyone interested in getting livestock to contact city hall first.

