Off-duty MPD officer charged with DUI, reckless driving after crashing into car

Verlean Washington
Verlean Washington(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis Police Department officer is charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving after crashing into a car on Sunday.

Verlean Washington, 28, is charged with driving under the influence, financial responsibility, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic signal, and failure to exercise due care.

Officers responded to the DUI call just before 1:00 a.m. a.m. on North Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road.

The driver in a tan Jeep Wrangler was driving at a high rate of speed going northbound.

According to police, officers were about to make a traffic stop when the car ignored a left red arrow traffic light and crashed into a black Audi driving southbound on North Germantown Parkway and Cordova.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the tan Jeep Wrangler was identified as Washington and police detained her.

Officers noticed that Washington had slurred speech and the smell of alcohol was coming from her breath, according to police.

Police say, Washington failed one part of her sobriety test, an open vodka bottle and an empty can of beer were discovered in the Jeep Wrangler’s front passenger seat.

Washington was taken into custody.

